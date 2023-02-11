Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], February 11 (ANI): Four armed robbers stormed into a public sector bank in Hatia under the Kahalgaon Police Station area of Bhagalpur district in Bihar and held the manager at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. However, the robbery attempt failed due to the alertness and intelligence of the bank's guard and the four criminals fled the spot.

According to Branch Manager Vikram Kumar, the armed, masked criminals on two bikes, arrived at the bank at around 1 pm posing as customers and went straight into the bank manager's room. The miscreants held PO Deepak Kumar at gunpoint, who was present in the room with him.

"As one of the robbers pointed the gun at my officer, the bank's guard fired a round in the air. Hearing this, the robbers rushed out of the room and they too fired a round and fled the spot," said the Branch manager.

"Police came and took away the CCTV footage of the bank for investigation," he added.

"I saw two men going into the bank manager's room as customers. Suddenly I saw one of them pointing a pistol at Deepak Kumar. In response, I opened fire. They came out of the room and also opened fire and fled," said Kundan Kumar Sinha, the bank's guard.

"Within two hours we have been able to nab an accused. A weapon used in the attempt of looting the bank has been recovered from him along with a bike used for the purpose. We are conducting search operations in the entire district to nab the rest. The vehicles are being thoroughly checked," said Anand Kumar, SSP Bhagalpur. (ANI)

