Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said here on Thursday.

“In a Joint Operation launched today by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Int agencies along the LOC at Bankhot in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered,” Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on Twitter.

Also Read | Emergency Alert Test Message Received by Several People in India From Government, Causes Panic; Raised Issue on Twitter.

The Army said two AK rifles, six pistols, four hand grenades and other war-like stores were recovered during the search operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)