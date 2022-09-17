Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Police and Army launched a search operation in the Hathlanga area of Uri in the early hours of Saturday following a specific input about the presence of arms and ammunition there, a police spokesman said.

During the search, one AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, 28 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the area, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman said.

