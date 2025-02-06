Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Hazari, conducted a raid at a house at Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori in Dhekiajuli police station area, an officer said.

The team seized an HK-33 assault rifle, 30 cartridges, three mobile phones, an SUV and a motorcycle.

The STF team apprehended three persons, identified as Matibur Rahman, owner of the house, and Julfikar Ali and Sohidul Islam.

All the apprehended persons and seized items were handed over to Dhekiajuli Police for further legal action, the officer added.

