Cuttack (Odisha), Mar 31 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested and seven pistols and 65 cartridges seized from their possession in Odisha's Cuttack city, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended two gun dealers and five prospective buyers from Kaliabuda area in Chauliaganj police station area on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

The gun dealers -- Bijay Natak of Kendrapara and Bijay Samal of Jagatsinghpur -- had called the prospective buyers to Kaliabuda to strike a deal, he said.

The duo work for dreaded criminal Sayed Usman Ali alias Tito of Kendrapara.

Nayak, an accused in a murder case, was released on bail a fortnight ago, Priyadarshi said.

The seven persons have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, he said.

"The two gun dealers, accused in cases like murder, kidnapping, extortion and arms smuggling, were attempting to spread Tito's criminal network in Cuttack," a release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said.

Tito's gang operates in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, it added.

