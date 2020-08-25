Malkangiri (Odisha), Aug 24 (PTI) Security personnel have busted an arms manufacturing unit of Maoists in a forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) had launched a joint operation in the forest near Kurub, Sudhakonda and Elkanur villages under the jurisdiction of the Kalimela police station on August 22, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari said. It is suspected that the Maoists had set up the unit to manufacture and repair arms, the SP said.

Following the deployment of Border Security Force personnel, the red rebels, who were active in Kalimela locality, have moved to an interior area of Chitrakonda in the district, police said.

Several guns, ammunition, detonators, gas cylinders, lathe machine accessories, iron scrap materials and some Maoists literature were seized during the raid, he said.

Combing operation has been intensified by the security forces in the area, the officer added.

