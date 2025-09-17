Bengaluru ( Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): British semiconductor company ARM's new Bengaluru facility will design two-nanometer chips, said Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday. He was talking to the reporters after inaugurating the new facility.

"ARM will be designing two-nanometer chips here in this unit in Bengaluru. So congratulations to ARM and congratulations to the entire team," Vaishnaw said.

"After 2014, we have a very stable and forward-looking policy framework under PM Modi's leadership, and that's why today we have good success in the semiconductor industry...Our Prime Minister has given us a totally new energy, a new way of thinking for working towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he added.

The Union Minister pointed out that under India's semiconductor mission, one of the major targets was to develop a very deep talent pipeline, adding that numerous global design companies are coming to India due to the talent pool available in the country.

"ARM is one of the companies that designs chips for practically every use that we see, every mobile phone, for so many servers, for so many other products that are used. Under the semiconductor mission, one of the primary targets that we have taken is to develop a very deep talent pipeline, and this is reflected in the way so many global design companies are coming to India because the talent is here," Vaishnaw said.

"The semiconductor mission is today supporting 278 universities and institutions where the world's latest EDA tools are available to students, and the students are designing chips. Twenty-eight of those chips have already been designed," he added.

Meanwhile, India is set to host an AI Impact Summit in February 2026, which will follow the previous summit in France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended in person the Summit in France's Paris, which he jointly co-chaired.

The upcoming summit, as the name suggests, will focus on the safety and impact of AI.

In preparation for this event, NITI Aayog organised a gathering to showcase and share best practices of AI applications across various districts in India, Vaishnaw told reporters on Monday.

"AI Impact Summit will be held in February next year. AI Summits first started in Bletchley, UK. It was then organised in Seoul, then in France, and it will now be held in India. For the preparation of AI Impact Summit, NITI Aayog held a conclave on the work being done with the help of AI on the ground level in agriculture, healthcare and education. The best practices were shared with everyone...," the Minister said. (ANI)

