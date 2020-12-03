Medininagar, Dec 3 (PTI) A large number of arms and ammunition were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district, following a gunfight between the security forces and the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad on Thursday, police said.

The gunfight lasted for around half-an-hour in the Salmdiri forest in the Panki police station area, they said.

Also Read | Farmer Leaders, In Meeting With Govt, Call For Special Parliament Session to Abolish New Farm Laws.

The militants were in the area for extortion, police said.

On seeing the security forces, they started firing, following which the gunfight broke out, an officer said.

Also Read | Farmers Who Commit Suicide Are Cowards, Says Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

Amid the firing, they fled to the jungle, leaving behind the arms and ammunition, he said.

Among those seized are an AK-47, a Sten gun, several rifles and ammunition.

A search operation is underway in the area, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)