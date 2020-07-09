Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Thursday arrested a Meerut-based illegal arms dealer allegedly involved in supplying the contraband to Khalistani terrorists besides other criminals.

The ATS identified the arrested accused as Meerut resident Arshad Ali with several cases of murders and loot registered against him Bulandshahar and Gautam Budh Nagar districts.

Arshad had supplied illegal arms to Dharmendra alias Ghugni, accused of killing an RSS leader, former Brigadier Jagdish Kumar Gagneja in 2016 in Punjab, an ATS release said.

Arshad and his accomplice Javed had supplied arms to Ghugni through one Ashish Kumar of Meerut, the release added.

Both Javed and Ashish Kumar have already been arrested by ATS.

Arshad is presently being interrogated by ATS after which Punjab police is likely to take him on transit remand, the release added.

