New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Indian Army has taken a lead in awarding the first procurement order to a start-up under the government's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) project.

iDEX was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 with an aim to create an eco-system to foster innovation and encourage technological development in defence and aerospace sector.

The army finalised the contract with start-up Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt Ltd for procurement of an indigenously developed 'Integrated Mobile Camouflage System' for mechanised forces, the defence ministry said.

"The Indian Army has taken a lead in awarding the first ever procurement order of an iDEX project as per the revised procedure," it said in a statement.

The iDEX initiative is being implemented by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which was established under the Department of Defence Production.

A further boost was given to the initiative in April last year as the revised methodology for iDEX was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh which ensures significant reduction in timelines of procurement to approximately 24 weeks.

Over the past four years, iDEX under DIO has been able to emerge as a front-runner in establishing the right kind of contact with the start-ups and innovators and has gained substantial traction in the defence start-up community, the ministry said.

"The Integrated Mobile Camouflage System (IMCS) comprises of low emissivity and/or CAM-IIR coatings and mobile camouflage system materials providing the ability to the armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) to merge with a terrain background," the ministry said.

"The technology comprises low emissivity coatings and mobile camouflage system material and will provide significant capability enhancement in stealth for AFVs," it said.

