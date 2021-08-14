IED defused on Kishtwar Keshwan road in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused near Kudiya village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The IED was detected on Kishtwar Keshwan road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

