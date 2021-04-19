Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) The Indian Army on Monday announced cancellation of a Common Entrance Examination (CEE) scheduled for April 25 in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for candidates who successfully cleared a recently held recruitment rally.

The Army had conducted a month-long recruitment rally at the Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu from February 10 for various posts for candidates hailing from all the 10 districts of Jammu division, a defence spokesperson said.

"CEE for the candidates who had successfully cleared the recruitment rally and declared medically fit was scheduled to be conducted on April 25 at the Army Public School, B D Bari in Samba.

"The CEE has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation, and fresh dates for the exam will be intimated later," the spokesman said.

The official advised the candidates to visit the Army's recruitment web page from time to time for the latest information.

