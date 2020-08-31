Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): An Indian Army Captain died in an accident in Ladakh on Sunday after a BMP infantry combat vehicle toppled.

The officer has been identified as Captain Dikshant Thapa.

Army officials said that while BMP was being loaded on a trailer, a civil truck rammed it due to which it toppled. The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh, they said. (ANI)

