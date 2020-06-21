New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): After an incident of the violent face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which would allow field commanders to order troops to use firearms under "extraordinary" circumstances.

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, army sources said here.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 133 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stated that the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the situation on the ground.

The Indian side is expected to discuss the issue with the Chinese Army during the proposed talks at Corps Commander level to defuse the tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

Also Read | Mizoram Extends 'Total Lockdown' Till June 30 to Contain COVID-19 Transmission.

Both sides don't fire at each other as per the border agreements between them signed in 1996 and 2005.

They had also agreed not to use any blasting or firearms within two kilometres of the LAC.

The Galwan river clash near Patrolling Point 14 claimed 20 Indian Army personnel lives who removed a Chinese observation post from there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)