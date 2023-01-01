Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday began the new year by paying a visit to troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"On the occasion of #NewYear2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS visited troops deployed at various locations in High Altitude Area along the Line of Control in #Kupwara Sector," an Army spokesperson said in a tweet.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Claims Gold, Diamond Jewellery Stolen While Returning From Birthday Party in Malad; FIR Registered.

He said the chief of armed staff interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)