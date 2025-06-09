Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal near here on June 14, Defence sources said on Monday.

The CGP of 215th course will be marked by military precision and commemorate the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a Defence release said.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), who will be the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade, will confer the ‘President's Commission' to the graduating trainees, it said.

The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings' upon successful completion of training. The flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and one officer from friendly foreign country will receive these wings.

The flight cadet from flying branch who stands first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted ‘President's Plaque' as well as the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour' and will be commanding the parade.

The ‘President's Plaque' will be awarded by the RO to the flight cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty branches.

The event will include a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and interspersed fly-pasts by the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft.

The aerial displays by PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MK-I, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will also form major attractions of the ceremony, the release added.

