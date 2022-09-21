Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday emphasised on the collective need to focus on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of individuals.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, who is Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Udhampur-based Northern Command, was speaking at a three-day-long wellness support seminar being organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association at Nagrota here.

Also Read | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 5 More Days of Police Custody.

The purpose of the seminar is to discuss various aspects which contribute to the wellness of the soldiers and their families, a defence PRO said.

In his inaugural address, Lt Gen Dwivedi said emphasised on the collective need to focus on the three pillars of physical, mental and spiritual health to ensure "assured wellness" of present and future generations.

Also Read | Gurugram Accident: 52-Year-Old Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Injured After Being Hit by Car.

"With the current era being characterised by the negative influence of social media on children, there is a critical need for ensuring positive parenting," he said.

Occupational and socio-economic factors causing stress in individuals were discussed in the seminar, the PRO said.

Renowned monk Prabhu Gauranga Das from International Society for Krishna Consciousness said a gap in expectations and reality causes stress.

Therefore, one should always be ready to accept what comes his way, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)