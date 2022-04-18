Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) The Army on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed foot-bridge over a fast flowing stream in remote Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The 45-feet long and three feet wide bridge at village Zhalla was dedicated to the public by commander nine-sector Rashtriya rifles Brigadier Pranab Misra in presence of civil administration, the Army officials said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Junks PIL To Remove Election Symbol From Ballot Papers.

They said the iron bridge was constructed as part of Army's efforts to reduce hardships of people living in far flung areas of Kishtwar.

They said the local villagers approached the Army camp at Chatroo with a request for a permanent bridge over the stream after a local boy lost control and fell into the stream while crossing the temporary bridge.

Also Read | Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Visit Vietnam, Cambodia from April 19 to 25.

The Army accepted the challenge and constructed the bridge for locals, bringing relief to the local residents, the officials said, adding the bridge is strong enough to sustain load of over a dozen individuals and can be used for transhipment of cattles.

Brigadier Misra interacted with the people and assured them all possible assistance to mitigate their hardships.

“Army will do whatever possible to develop this scenic location in the coming years,” the Army officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)