Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) The army on Tuesday dedicated a newly constructed "friendship bridge" to the people in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said.

The 37-feet-long, six-feet-wide pedestrian bridge across the Mahu-Mangit stream is capable of handling 1.5-tonne load, Jammu-based army public relations officer Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the steel bridge will connect Mahu and Mangit villages and allows pedestrians an easy passage.

Earlier, there was only a temporary wooden bridge that connected the two sides, the spokesperson said, adding people faced numerous challenges while using it.

"In the past, their access to the other side of the village was almost entirely blocked during the winter and early spring. In the winter, the villagers could not cross the wooden bridge fearing snow, and due to frequent flooding of the stream in spring, it was difficult to go to the other side.

"Now, the bridge has enabled them to move either sides throughout the year as well as get access basic services and markets. Over 1,200 people will benefit from this bridge," the officer said.

He said the villagers expressed their gratitude to the army for constructing the bridge in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the 52 RCC GREF, a wing of the Border Roads Organisation, on Tuesday began re-constructing the 240-foot-long CI-40R Bailey Suspension Bridge (Jhoola bridge) over river Chenab at Maitra in Ramban.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Lal Sharma, visited the site and took stock of the progress on the re-launching of the bridge.

