Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, defence officials said.

"During midnight (12/13 July) there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector, which was suitably foiled by our alert troops," said Defence PRO, Jammu on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

The development comes days after an intelligence report stating that over a dozen terrorist launch pads have again become active across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

As per inputs, a top government official citing intelligence input said, nearly 200 terrorists are waiting on these launch pads in PoK to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

