Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The Indian Army has increased its operational footprint in the Jammu region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The army is playing a pivotal role in military-civilian coordination in creating a stable environment in the region, the officer said, adding that the force will continue its efforts to promote peace, security, and development in the area.

"In recent times, the Indian Army has significantly enhanced its operational capabilities. We have strengthened our patrols and posts, even in the highest mountains and ridges. This progress has been made possible thanks to your unwavering support," said General Officer Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva.

Lt Gen Sachdeva visited Rajouri to strengthen civilian-military ties by taking parting part in a 'Kaumi Ekta' meet which aims to recognise the role of local communities and veterans in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He said that new posts have been set up in the upper reaches and movement of security forces at night have been increased in a bid to improve security and peace in the region.

"Helicopters, UAVs and several types of sensors are being used as part of technology to ensure peace," he said.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sachdeva praised the synergy between the civilian population and security forces, particularly in the sensitive border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The officer highlighted the army's increased operational footprint in the region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal Range, as well as its close collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the civil administration.

Acknowledging the contributions of veterans and local leaders, he credited their efforts for the improved security scenario in the region.

Lt Gen Sachdeva commended the Ace of Spades Division for its critical role in fostering trust through welfare programmes and engaging local communities.

The Corps Commander also participated in the Mendhar Cricket Premier League (MCPL) felicitation ceremony where he emphasised the importance of such events in channelling energy positively and promoting community harmony.

The officer underscored the army's proactive outreach to locals, fostering greater trust and cooperation between the military and civilian communities.

He also met army veterans, thanking them for their enduring contributions to regional stability and social harmony, noting their crucial role in bridging the gap between the military and civilian communities.

"By increasing its operational footprint, enhancing synergy with local law enforcement agencies and administration, and engaging with local communities, the army continues to work collectively to ensure a secure and harmonious environment," Lt Gen Sachdeva said.

"I extend a heartfelt welcome to all of you. Your presence here reflects our collective respect for the sacrifices, courage, and unity of our brave soldiers. This occasion is a tribute to the high ideals that our soldiers have upheld by sacrificing their lives for the nation," he said.

Stating that the history of Rajouri is filled with tales of valour and sacrifice, the Corps Commander said, "This land stands as a testament to how the army and the people have together faced every challenge and demonstrated unparalleled unity and courage.

"I pay homage to those unsung heroes and ordinary citizens who, since 1947, have stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army in maintaining peace and security in this region."

Today, the bond between the Indian Army and the people of Rajouri has reached new heights, he said.

"Our initiatives under 'Sadbhavana' (goodwill), including medical camps, road construction projects, and recruitment rallies for the youth, are living examples of how the army and the people are together scripting a new chapter in history. Our cooperation is not limited to security, but has become a symbol of social development and empowerment of youth," he said.

The GoC also expressed pride in army veterans who continue to play a crucial role in the nation's development.

"The Indian Army is not just committed to service, but is equally dedicated to the welfare of its veterans," he added.

Addressing the challenges that persist, particularly the remnants of terrorism in the region fuelled by external forces, he said, "Yet, I am confident that with the collective efforts of the Indian Army, the people of Rajouri and Poonch, the police, and the civil administration, we will always ensure peace and security. This reflects the unity and mutual support among us."

"I assure you on behalf of the Indian Army and all security forces that we stand firmly with the people of Rajouri. We will continue our efforts to promote peace, security, and development in this region," he said.

Seeking support of all the stakeholders, he said, "Your contributions, whether as active servicemen or veterans, remain invaluable to nation-building and the progress of India."

