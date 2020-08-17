Mathura, Aug 17 (PTI) An Army helicopter made emergency landings twice in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday morning, police said.

The helicopter first made an emergency landing around 9 am on a field at Sanchauli village under Kosi Kalan police station area. It took off again after a few minutes, Additional Inspector S K Tomar said.

The chopper made another emergency landing on a school playground at Sanket village as it had developed some technical snag, Barsana police station incharge Azad Pal Singh said.

Sanchauli, Sanket are almost adjacent villages falling under two different police stations, officials said.

Police prevented villagers from going near the helicopter and the gate of the school was also closed. The chopper took off after a few minutes, Singh said.

An eyewitness said majority of the villagers watched the helicopter from a distance. PTI

