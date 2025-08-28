Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], August 28 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall, the Army rescued on Thursday several people stranded near the Upper Manair Project at Narmala village in the Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

The stranded individuals were evacuated to safety with the help of helicopters. The military helicopters from Hakimpet transported the stranded individuals to safety.

The Upper Manair project is an irrigation project situated on the Manair River.

Earlier in the day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) spoke with party leaders of flood-affected areas. The president instructed the party's working president, KTR, to ensure that party cadres participate in relief efforts, as per a statement released by the BRS public relations officer.

BRS President KCR expressed deep concern over the disruption due to heavy rains in the state. Due to heavy rains in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Warangal, and Khammam, homes were inundated, roads were damaged, and the transportation system was severely disrupted, causing immense difficulties to the people.

The party president made phone calls to key party leaders from the flood-affected districts, alerting them to the situation.

He instructed them to be available in the flood-affected areas and take up relief efforts to the best of their abilities. The party president also instructed party working president KTR to mobilise the party cadres and extend assistance.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, the BRS Party posted updates on the ongoing flood inspections. In one post, it stated that in the wake of heavy rains and floods, BRS Working President KTR held a teleconference with party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, former MLAs, district party presidents, and other senior leaders. During the meeting, KTR instructed party leaders to provide immediate assistance to those trapped in the floods and to supply essential items, such as food and drinking water, to areas with severe flooding.

KTR also directed party leaders to set up medical camps if necessary for public health protection, conduct sanitation programs to prevent the spread of diseases, and bring pressure on the government.

Meanwhile, Dubbaak MLA Kotta Prabhakar Reddy inspected flood-affected areas in Soorampalli Dommaata Gaajula Palli villages, where ponds and roads were overflowing with rainwater, causing traffic blockages. The MLA advised farmers to take necessary precautions before venturing out into agricultural fields and warned fishermen not to go hunting until the situation improves. (ANI)

