Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) Army and the Indian Air Force on Tuesday conducted a joint heliborne training exercise in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Preparedness of troops of Jammu-based White Knight Corps to conduct special operations was reviewed and rehearsed during the exercise, PRO, defence, Jammu tweeted.

Army also shared photographs of the exercise.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited Corps Battle School, Sarol and was briefed on the training activities, infrastructure and standards being achieved.

The army commander appreciated the high standard of professionalism and training being imparted to the trainees undergoing pre-induction training, the defence spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was also briefed on the "unique and standardised" unarmed combat drill called the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) focussed on "offensive assault training" and also effective against sharp-edged weapons, he said.

