Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) In a significant step towards enhancing joint operational readiness, the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted a two-day integrated training exercise here, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

The training, conducted under the aegis of Tiger Division, Jammu, was aimed at fostering seamless coordination between ground troops and aerial assets, a critical factor in modern day warfare, the spokesman said.

He said the exercise served as a platform to refine swift troop deployment behind enemy lines, aerial maneuvers and precision target engagement, ensuring preparedness for real-time operational challenges.

The specialized training witnessed the IAF helicopters executing the airlift of troops from a mounting base who were then successfully inserted into the designated area, the spokesman said.

Following their insertion, he said that the troops demonstrated a well-coordinated assault in a simulated combat scenario.

“This high-tempo exercise showcased the synergy between the two forces and the strategic importance of air mobility in the modern day combat environment,” he said.

The spokesman said integrated training of this nature reinforces joint operational capabilities, fostering a deeper understanding of each service's operational dynamics.

The exercise not only strengthened coordination between the Army and the IAF but also enhanced the tactical proficiency of troops in executing complex missions, he said.

