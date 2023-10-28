Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) An Army jawan visiting home on leave was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Sarabjeet Kour was found strangulated to death at her residence in Kunde Chak Marheen Saturday morning, following which a case was registered at Rajbagh police station, a police official said.

During the course of investigation, Kour's husband Bhopinder Singh was taken into custody and confessed to his involvement in the murder, the official said, adding Singh is a serving Army personnel and was visiting home on leave.

He said the motive behind the murder was not known immediately.

The body of the woman was handed over to her kin for the last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

