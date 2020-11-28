Amritsar, Nov 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of 22-year-old Indian Army jawan Sukhbir Singh, who died in a firing by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector, were consigned to flames at his native Khusaspura village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Saturday.

Two Army jawans, Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh, were killed on Friday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran Kulwant Singh, Army officers and others attended the cremation.

Sukhbir Singh is survived by his father Kulwant Singh, mother Jasbir Kaur, besides a married brother Kuldip Singh and two sisters.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had paid homage to Sukhbir Singh on Friday and announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job for a family member.

