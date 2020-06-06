India News | Army Jawan's Body Brought to Tripura Home

Agartala, Jun 6 (PTI) The body of an Army jawan, who died after a large of chunk of ice fell on while he was on duty at Ziro along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, was brought to his home in Tripura on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred on May 22 and the jawan, identified as Bijoy Debbarma, died at a hospital on Wednesday.

"I pay my thousand salutes to the brave son of Bharat Mata, pride of our state Bijoy Debbarma for his supreme sacrifice. The unflinching bravery of this jawan will be remembered forever with respect. I extend my condolences for his bereaved family members and pray for his peace," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

His mortal remains were flown to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here on Friday evening and kept at the Army base at Lichubaga here, officials said.

The deceased was accorded last respects there and then the body was taken to his ancestral home at Guliraibari in Sipahijala district, about 35 km from here, on Saturday. PTI

