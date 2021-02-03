New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) In a rare move, the Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to look into a lingering rift between two generals of the Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command over a range of issues relating to the overall functioning of the crucial formation, authoritative sources said.

Chief of the command Lt Gen Alok Kler and his deputy Lt Gen KK Repswal are at loggerheads for the past several months over the role, charter and duties of various appointments as well as on running of the command that takes care of security along the borders in Rajasthan and Punjab.

It is learnt that Lt Gen Kler had made a representation to the Chief of Army Staff on the conduct of Lt Gen Repswal. A similar complaint was made by Lt Gen Repswal against his senior.

The Army headquarters tasked Lt Gen IS Ghuman, the Central Army Commander with conducting the probe, the sources said.

They said Lt Gen Ghuman was examining the allegations and counter allegations by both the generals and will submit a detailed report based on the investigation.

"Any further step will be based on the report," said a source.

Around September last, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane had asked then Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini to look into the issue. Lt Gen Saini retired on January 31.

Both Lt Gen Kler and Lt Gen Repswal belong to illustrious military families. Lt Gen Kler was commissioned into the armoured corps in June 1982. He commanded an armoured regiment and armoured Brigade in Western Sector.

Lt Gen Kler is due for retirement in March while Lt Gen Repswal is being transferred to Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)