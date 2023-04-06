New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Indian Army's Agra-based parachute brigade participated in a major multi-domain exercise with the tri-services Andaman Nicobar command to rehearse its rapid reaction capabilities, officials said on Thursday.

The high-voltage exercise was carried out in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy and it tested the jointmanship and interoperability among the special forces of the three services.

The exercise was conceptualised to respond to different plans and contingencies in realistic tactical settings.

"The Paratroopers took off from Agra and landed with surgical precision on a remote island from C130 J Super Hercules aircraft of IAF during the early hours of Wednesday," said an official.

"The exercise also witnessed validation and employment of specialised equipment, combat free fall jumps and ground-based manoeuvres," he said.

