Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Army has recovered a large quantity of illegal arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores from the general area of Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui village in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The recovered stores include one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one Sten Gun Mk-2, one .303 Rifle, one 9mm pistol, one Anti-riot gun, 14 Grenades, Ammunition and other War-Like stores, according to a press release from PRO & spokesperson, Ministry of Defence.

The Army along with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Manipur Police including Commandos, launched a joint search operation on Thursday based on specific input about the movement of suspicious individuals and the presence of illegal arms and ammunition, the press releases stated further.

The recovered items were handed over to police after the operation. (ANI)

