Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to begin at 11am but investigators found out an hour earlier that the paper details found in the phones of those apprehended matched the one that was set for aspirants.

Following the police action, the exam was canceled, Gupta said, adding that an insider role, if any, in the leak was also being probed.

An offence has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station, another official said, but refused to give more details claiming it would hamper the probe that is underway in two to three districts to catch the mastermind.

