Jammu, May 10 (PTI) An army trooper opened fire after observing suspicious movement outside a camp on Saturday, an official said and added a massive search operation was underway to secure the area.

The incident took place in the high-security Nagrota area late on Saturday evening, the official said.

He said two persons were found suspiciously moving near the camp, drawing suspicions of the alert sentry who opened fire after they ignored a warning to stop.

The persons fled and a search operation was launched to trace them and neutralise any threats, the official said.

