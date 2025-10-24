Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Reflecting the national vision of JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation, the Southern Command has showcased the strength of unified air defence through a joint exercise Sudarshan Vayu Sanchar as part of Exercise Trishul in the Desert Sector, demonstrating how seamless coordination across services is redefining India's air defence architecture, according to a release.

The exercise brought together Army Air Defence units, Indian Air Force elements, and naval surveillance inputs into a single, integrated control and reporting network, ensuring real-time threat detection, identification, and engagement. This unified structure validated joint airspace management, enhanced command-and-control integration. It demonstrated how a layered defence grid can operate at speed, precision, and resilience in high-tempo combat environments.

Leveraging indigenous radar systems, AI-enabled tracking algorithms, and secure data links, the exercise embodied Atmanirbharta by showcasing homegrown capabilities in early warning, target acquisition, and missile coordination. The fusion of sensor data and air picture consolidation across services reflected India's evolving shift toward network-centric air defence operations -- a cornerstone of modern military preparedness, the release stated.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, lauded the professionalism and operational synergy of participating units, highlighting that true air defence dominance emerges not from platforms alone, but from integration, communication, and shared awareness.

Through this demonstration, Southern Command once again translated the JAI strategy from concept to combat -- achieving Jointness through unified command, Atmanirbharta through indigenous systems, and Innovation through adaptive operational design -- ensuring that India's skies remain secure, synchronised, and sovereign, the release added. (ANI)

