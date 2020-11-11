Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday walked out the Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 pm and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, saying he was thankful to the Supreme Court for granting him bail.

He flashed the victory sign and said, "this is the victory of the people of India."

The apex court, in its ruling earlier in the day, said it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district.

He and the two other arrested accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

