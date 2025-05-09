New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In a boost to India's maritime capabilities, 'Arnala', the first in a series of eight indigenously designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWCs), was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday.

'Arnala', the first of the eight ASW-SWCs (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, 2025 at M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The warship has been designed and constructed as per the Classification Rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of GRSE with M/s L&T Shipyard, thus demonstrating the success of collaborative defence manufacturing, the statement said.

Arnala is named after the historic fort 'Arnala' located off Vasai, Maharashtra, a reflection of India's rich maritime heritage. The 77 m long warship, is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.

The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search & rescue operations and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). The ship is capable of undertaking ASW operations in coastal waters, along with advanced mine laying capabilities. The induction of ASW SWC ships would significantly boost shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy, MoD added.

Arnala's delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding and upholding the Government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80 per cent indigenous content. (ANI)

