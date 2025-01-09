New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): In line with the objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance, approximately 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on January 26.

According to an official release, these architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', with diverse backgrounds, include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government.

Sarpanches, whose villages have achieved targets in selected government initiatives have been invited.

A national-level competition was announced by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances among panchayats. Panchayats which have achieved targets in at least six flagship schemes were selected as Special Guests.

Some of the invited guests are carrying out exemplary work to ensure income and employment generation and environment protection through Self Help Groups (SHGs). SHGs working in areas of food, nutrition, health, water sanitation and hygiene, Panchayati Raj Institutions-Community Based Organisations Convergence and gender activities have been invited. Preference has been given to a SHG member who has not visited Delhi.

PM-JANMAN mission participants, Tribal artisans/Van Dhan Vikas Yojna members, National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation ventures, ASHA workers, and MyBharat volunteers have been invited.

For their excellent work in the area of disaster relief and environment protection, disaster relief workers, Pani Samiti, Water Warriors, Community Resource Persons, and Forest and wildlife conservation volunteers have been invited for the first time. Farmers and families who have supported environment conservation and the use of renewable energy under PM Surya Ghar scheme and PM KUSUM have also been invited for the first time.

Members of the Para-Olympic contingent, the chess Olympiad medallist, the Bridge World Games Silver medallist and the Snooker World Championship Gold medallist have been invited as special guests as they have made the country proud of their performance in their respective sports.

Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Patent holders and start-ups have also been included as special guests. School children with patriotic fervour who have emerged as winners of the All India School Band Competition and Veer Gatha competition will also be attending the Republic Day Ceremony as special guests.

In addition to the Republic Day celebrations, these special guests would be visiting the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers. (ANI)

