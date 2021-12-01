New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Approximately 8.3 lakh hospital admissions were authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

"This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA (National Health Authority) IT platform as well as the information shared by states, using their own IT systems," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in the House.

AB-PMJAY, which was launched in 2018, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme that provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals. (ANI)

