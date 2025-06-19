Muzaffarpur (Bihar), June 19 (PTI) A person arrested for trading in illicit liquor, in violation of the prohibition law in Bihar, died on Thursday while being taken to the court for obtaining remand, an official said.

According to Muzaffarpur excise inspector Deepak Singh, accused Balendra Rai was arrested on Wednesday from Bhawanidih village in the district.

Also Read | Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due to Reduction in Services Operated by Boeing 787 and 777 Aircraft.

"Rai had been found to be in possession of six litres of spurious liquor. Today, he was to be produced before court. On the way, he fell sick and started vomiting blood. He was rushed to Sadar hospital where he breathed his last", Singh said.

Family members of Rai, including his brother Nagendra, have blamed the death on "custodial torture".

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Arrested for Placing ‘Something’ Beneath Air India-Operated Boeing 787 Aircraft? Here’s a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

However, when journalists asked the excise inspector about the allegation, he said, "You all can see the medical report which clearly states that Rai had no injury marks on his body. He was one of those petty criminals against whom no use of force is required".

"The exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination. It does appear, though, that he was himself a habitual drinker and consumption of spurious liquor had seriously affected his health", added Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)