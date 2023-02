Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday will produce M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, before the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court here after his arrest a day ago in connection with the investigation into the LIFE Mission project.

Sivasankar was taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination this morning.

Also Read | Income Tax Surveys at BBC Offices: IT Survey at British Broadcasting Corporation in Mumbai and Delhi ‘assault on Press freedom’, says NTK Chief Seeman.

This is the first arrest in the case, pertaining to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the floods of 2018. The housing project was proposed at Vaddakanchery in Thrissur district.

The project intended to build houses for 140 families in Vadakkanchery by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate. The contract noted the construction of a health care centre using the remaining amount.

Also Read | Gujarat High Court Says ‘Cruelty Is Not A Defined Concept Case of Teacher Forcing 12-Year-Old Student To Marry Him’.

The ED case claims that Sivasankar and others made undue monetary gains in the form of kickbacks in awarding the contract for the construction of the houses under the LIFE Mission scheme.

Santhosh Eapan, the managing director of UNITAC, the construction firm selected for construction of the houses under the LIFE Mission project had informed ED that the accused in the case including Swapna Suresh had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project

Other accused in the case- Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS - have alleged that Sivasankar had a role in this

Sivasankar retired from service in January this year.

The former bureaucrat was arrested by the Customs Department in October 2020 on charges of smuggling gold from Dubai using the diplomatic channel. It had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. He was released on bail later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)