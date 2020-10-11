Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Section 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

"Narendra Modi Ji saw a dream of self-reliance. It is the miraculous leadership of Prime Minister Modi that the construction of a grand temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram started in Ayodhya. It is the leadership of Modi Ji that section 370 was revoked from Kashmir," said Chouhan in Datia.

"You do not need to worry about anything. It's our government now and not Kamal Nath's. Poor people do not need to worry, just study passionately and your mama (Shivraj) and BJP will give the college fee wherever you want to study, be it Medical, Engineering college," he added.

Chouhan further stated that earlier only 'Dalals' used to sit in Vallabh Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Chouhan e-inaugurated various rural development projects in Bhopal.

"From April 1 till now, the rural development works include inaugurations of 318 Gram Panchayat Bhawans, 262 Community Centres and 1004 Community Cleanliness Centres," he said.

Chouhan has been hitting back at Congress leader Kamal Nath's remark and said that the opposition is commenting on such things because they have nothing else.

"Coconut is in our culture. It is a symbol of purity and service. I carry a coconut and not a bottle of champagne. We have restarted the development work that Kamal Nath and the Congress government had stalled," Chouhan told ANI here.

The Chief Minister's remark comes in response to Kamal Nath, who had recently taunted Chouhan for carrying a coconut with him saying, "Chouhan carries around a coconut with him, breaks it, and makes a new announcement wherever he gets a chance."

Chouhan had earlier accused former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of turning the state into a centre for corruption and middlemen, and claimed that nothing was being done in the state without bribing some official.

The heated exchange of allegations in the state comes in view of the upcoming by-polls on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

