Panna (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) Former Union minister Arun Yadav on Tuesday met Congress leader Raja Pateria at Pawai prison and said he had been implicated in a false case.

The party has engaged senior lawyers and Pateria will get bail soon, Yadav told reporters.

"It is a big struggle against fascist forces and we will take this issue to its end. This kind of pressure politics is going on in the entire Madhya Pradesh and large numbers of Congressmen have been harassed like Pateria was,” he alleged.

Pateria was arrested on December 13 for his controversial 'be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution' remark about the prime minister.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Pateria could be heard telling Congress workers at a meeting in Pawai, "Be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him....."

Madhya Pradesh Congress had distanced itself from the statement.

