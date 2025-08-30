Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): In a swift and professional response to a potential crisis, the Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team successfully recovered and thereafter safely demolished 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs in Manigong, Siang District.

According to a press release, the sensitive and hazardous ordnance was discovered in an area frequented by civilians during excavation, posing a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the local community.

The operation was undertaken in close coordination with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding without delay, the specialised disposal team mobilised to the remote site and executed a high-precision demolition operation on-site, effectively neutralising the threat as per the laid-down procedure.

Despite facing inclement weather and challenging terrain conditions, the team carried out the disposal operation with utmost professionalism and strict adherence to safety protocols. The entire activity was conducted, ensuring no hardship or collateral damage was caused to the local population or the surrounding environment.

This successful operation not only eliminated a significant danger to civilians but also reinforced the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to public safety, even in the most remote and difficult areas of the country.

The Indian Army's coordination with civil authorities and swift execution of the operation exemplifies the synergy between military and local administration in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

The local community and state authorities have expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Army's prompt and decisive action in restoring safety to the local community. (ANI)

