Itanagar, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu is the sole candidate for the February 27 by-poll to Lumla seat in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, an election official said here.

As no other nominee has submitted papers till the last date on Tuesday, Lhamu is likely to win unopposed. The result will be declared on Friday after scrutiny of her papers and the time for withdrawal of candidature is over.

Though the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA), the lone regional political party of the state, had nominated a former village headman as its candidate, he withdrew from the race and did not file nomination.

“BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu is the only candidate for the by-election,” the official said adding that the papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday.

Lhamu is the wife of Jambey Tashi, a sitting MLA whose death necessitated the by-election.

“The result will be officially announced by the District Electoral Officer of Tawang on February 10, the last date for withdrawal of papers,” Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude to the people of Lumla constituency for their support to Lhamu.

“The people of Lumla have displayed a rare kind of love and affection for late brother Jambey Tashi. I am sure Smt Tsering Lhamu ji will not only carry forward the vision of Late Jambey ji but will also complete his unfinished projects dedicated to umla constituency,” Khandu tweeted.

