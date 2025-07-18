Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), July 18 (ANI): In a move to enhance internal security infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Friday approved the raising of the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

The decision was taken state Cabinet meeting held in Itanagar on Friday under chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with China.

"Arunachal Pradesh currently has two State Armed Police Battalions (1st AAPBN and 2nd AAPBN) and five IR Battalions. The addition of a new battalion - 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), will significantly augment policing capacity, improve public safety, maintain law and order, and reduce reliance on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This will also generate employment opportunities to eligible local youths from the state," an official release said.

In an effort to boost technical education, the state Cabinet has also approved the creation of 34 teaching and non-teaching posts for the Government Engineering College, Toru in Papum Pare district.

It also adopted adoption of Model Guidelines for Support Persons under Section 39 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, with necessary state-specific modifications.

"The revised guidelines provide for one support person per ten cases to assist child victims during pre-trial and trial stages, while detailing the qualifications, selection process, duties, and responsibilities of such personnel," the release said.

Further, the state Cabinet approved the creation of three posts of Deputy Director (Prosecution), ten posts of Assistant Director (Prosecution), and eighteen posts of clerical staff in the Directorate of Prosecution.

"The currently serving Additional Public Prosecutors will be re-designated as Deputy Directors. The Cabinet also approved revision of the Pay Matrix levels of Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor, and Assistant Public Prosecutor posts to maintain pay parity in line with government norms," the release said.

"As part of cadre restructuring in the Directorate of Forensic Science, PTC Banderdewa, the Cabinet approved the amendment of Recruitment Rules for the posts of Scientist-E, Scientist-D, Scientist-C, and Laboratory Assistant, along with change in nomenclature and revision of their pay structure," it added.

In order to enhance the civil aviation activities in the state, the state Cabinet approved the creation of 10 posts under the Directorate of Civil Aviation; Transfer of posts of Veterinary Officers from the Department of Rural Development to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development (AHV&DD). (ANI)

