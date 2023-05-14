Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday praised the availability of the 4G network in the first village 'Kibithoo' and said that it's a giant step aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the people.

Taking to his social media handle, the Chief Minister tweeted, "It's not a simple phone or video call but a giant step aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the people of the first village of India ~ Kibithoo."

"Heartening that the 4G network has been commissioned at Kibithoo - under the Universal Service Funded Scheme," he added.

Appreciating the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said that he is in Gujarat and is able to talk with the people of Kibithoo which was once called a 'remote' village.

"Today I am sitting in Gujarat and my people of once a 'remote' village are talking to me with ease. Feeling great, indeed! Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, border infrastructure under the Vibrant Village Programme is getting a big boost," he said.

"This is a giant step towards ensuring seamless connectivity to border villages that will create opportunities for the people by facilitating them access to information," he added.

Notably last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo and said "no one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land" and that "no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us".

The Home Minister described Kibithu as India's first village and not the last village.

"Kibithoo is India's first village and not the last village. Earlier when people visited here, they used to say "I had gone to the last village of the country, but today, I'll say that I visited the first village of India," he said.

The VVP will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage them to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border. (ANI)

