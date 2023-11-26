Itanagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) exhorted the forces to be alert and uphold the gallant traditions of Indian armed forces in guarding sensitive borders.

On his visit to Walong in Anjaw district of the northeastern state, the governor while interacting with the personnel of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and state police, said on Saturday that the international border of the state is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation.

Parnaik shared fine points of border management with the security forces and encouraged them to maintain physical fitness and sound mental alertness, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

He also shared modern-day security design and steps with the personnel to keep the border safe and secure.

The governor advised the security forces to be vigilant and instil a sense of security amongst the people while emphasising on reinforcing the goodwill amongst the local population for the troops and personnel.

During his daylong tour to Anjaw district, the Governor also laid a wreath at the Walong War memorial.

Earlier at Kibithoo, the 2 Div General Officer Commanding Major General V S Deshpande and 82 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig R Bhandari, briefed him on the operational preparedness and security measures in place for maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control.

They also informed him about the bonhomie existing among the security forces and local population and cordial relations with the district administration.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi, officers and troops of Bihar, Assam and Punjab regiments and personnel from ITBP, BRO, Indian Air Force officers and state police, were present on the occasion.

The governor also interacted with inhabitants of border villages, selected under the Vibrant Border Village programme at Kibithoo.

Interacting with the villagers, he said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aimed at ensuring the people who could not avail benefits for welfare schemes and programmes of the Centre must be provided before January 26, next year.

The yatra has a special focus on tribal welfare and the wellbeing of the tribal community, he pointed out and appealed to the people who are yet to avail benefits from central government schemes and programmes, to come forward and avail it.

Parnaik advised the government officials to work in a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and cent per cent saturation is achieved. He also advised the administration and elected representatives to reach out to the distant villages in a continuous cycle every day.

The governor said that the National Education Policy 2020 is all about learning and skilling and advised all to contribute to the implementation of the new policy.

Expressing concern over the school dropout rate, he advised the concerned officials and teaching community to take proactive measures to reduce the rate.

