New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 6,357 crore with 16 investors across diverse sectors during the two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from May 23 to 24, , to attract investment in the North East Region, as per the official statement.

According to the official statement, during the two-day investment summit, the MoUs were signed by the Secretary of Planning & Investment, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the investors' representatives.

MoUs were made with Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd. on converting Agri-waste into aviation and maritime fuel for Rs 2,324 crore; with Developer Group India Pvt. Ltd on afforestation and carbon credit monetization for Rs 1,760 crore, on Beema Bamboo Plantation for Bio Fuel for Rs 570 crore and Trial Plantation of Moso Bamboo worth Rs 55 crore.

MoU were also signed with Inlamobi Pvt Ltd. for proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish European Blue Valley Fragrances & Flavours, Ayush Cluster; with Medhavi Group for an investment of Rs 178 crore to establish an Skill, Innovation & Tribal Entrepreneurship University at Ziro which is expected to generate over 430 direct employment opportunities; with Farm Native Group, for the establishment of a 250-bed Super Speciality Hospital involving an investment of Rs 150 crore with a projection to create between 900-1,100 direct jobs and an additional 1,000-1,500 indirect employment opportunities.

Additionally, MoUs were also inked with Zedsoftpoint for an investment of Rs 150 crore in Data Centres, IT & ITeS; Vishwakarma & Co. for Rs 100 crore to develop a tourism-focused hotel in Ziro. Other MoUs signed also include proposals related to renewable energy, bamboo processing, herbal and turmeric product development, and promotion of spiritual and heritage tourism.

According to the official statement, these investments are expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for our youth and enhance skill development, innovation, health care services, and agriculture and allied sectors in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, who is also the Minister-In-Charge of Planning & Investment, witnessed the signing of several significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Department of Planning & Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and various private sector investors.

Welcoming all the investors, Mein said that these MoUs represent a transformational moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

"They reflect growing investor confidence in the State's potential and reinforce our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development," he said.

He invites them to be a part of Arunachal Pradesh's growth story.

Mein also commended the Department of Planning & Investment for its proactive efforts in facilitating these partnerships and fostering an investor-friendly environment.

"These investments are expected to play a vital role in enhancing socio-economic development, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast Region. The State continues to position itself as an emerging investment destination in the region," he said in the official statement. (ANI)

