Itanagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has requested Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh to sanction an integrated fish farm with eco-tourism facilities at Mirem village under his constituency in East Siang district.

The Congress MLA from Pasighat West constituency said, he had called on the Union minister at New Delhi on Tuesday.

"I want to apprise you about the tremendous potential of villages in Arunachal Pradesh. I firmly believe that North East India can grow on the pillars of 3Cs (Culture, Commerce and Connectivity)," the MLA said at the meeting.

He also discussed the importance of rearing Mithun and Yak on individual basis, rather than in clusters which is the norm.

"Singh assured me that these schemes will be funded on a pilot basis in Arunachal Pradesh," Ering said.

The MLA also requested the minister that fish farming must be promoted at Mirem village for eco-tourism by constructing fish pond with tourist amenities on the lines of Wards lake at Shillong in Meghalaya.

"It will not only provide recreational services but also help in the socio-economic restructuring of our place," he said.

The perennial spring water at Mirem village can be converted into a lake with fisheries project and also with basic amenities like caf, boating and sit outs, he said. PTI

