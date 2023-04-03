Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] April 3 (ANI): A team of Tirap police station and STF of Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday apprehended the NSCN-K (Niki Sumi faction) cadre Roksen Homcha who is the prime accused in the Khonsa jailbreak.

The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Rohit Rajbir Singh, Superintendent of Police, SIT of Arunachal Pradesh said that the police team apprehended the NSCN-K (Niki Sumi faction) cadre from the general area of Borduria police station in Tirap district.

"He was the prime accused of the Khonsa jailbreak that led to the death of Lt Wangniam Bosai," Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Earlier, a case vide FIR no. 2/23 u/s 223/224/392/302/34 Ipc r/w 25(1A)(B)/27 Arms Act and 10/13 UA Act was registered in Khonsa police station against Rocksen Homcha and Titpu Kitnyab and they were named accused in the Khonsa jailbreak, in which Lt Ct Wangniam Bosai, APP, was martyred.

Following the jailbreak incident, the Arunachal Pradesh police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, for the criminals involved in the case.

"The reward will be given to any individual who can provide accurate information that leads to the arrest of the criminals. The identity of the informer shall be kept a secret," the PRO of Arunachal Pradesh police said. (ANI)

